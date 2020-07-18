TrojanSports - USC reports latest COVID-19 testing results for returning athletes

USC's self-reported COVID-19 testing results for returning student-athletes going through voluntary workouts on campus remains encouraging relative to the data available across college football.

As for Friday evening, USC reported that it has conducted 317 tests on athletes across six sports (football, men's water polo, women's soccer, women's volleyball, and men's and women's basketball) with seven of those tests coming back positive for COVID-19. Those athletes were put in isolation, while all other tests were negative.

Those seven positive tests are cumulative since testing for returning athletes began a month ago and include the previously reported positive tests. As of last week, USC had reported four positive tests out of 201 conducted, meaning there were three new positive tests this week out of 116.

The Trojans then continued with Phase 3 of their student-athlete return this past week, allowing incoming freshmen and newcomers on campus.

"USC will continue to closely monitor and conduct regular testing of any student-athlete returning to voluntary workouts," per the statement released.

For comparison, several programs nationally including Kansas State, North Carolina and Ohio State shut down their workouts after a substantial number of positive tests.

