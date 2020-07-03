TrojanSports - USC reports latest COVID-19 testing results for returning student-athletes

In response to a request for the latest COVID-19 testing results for returning student-athletes, USC on Friday reported that 126 tests have been conducted thus far with 2 positive results and the rest testing negative.

The numbers include both the initial tests conducted upon athletes' return to campus for voluntary workouts -- which started last week -- and the subsequent weekly follow-up tests. The testing comprises local Los Angeles-area athletes from football, men's water polo, women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's basketball who were part of the Phase 1 return to campus.

The two student-athletes who were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive were put in isolation, with one remaining isolated. USC had initially reported one positive test among 69 conducted as of late last week.

It was not specified from which sport the positive tests came.

If the university feels Phase 1 of returning student-athletes to campus is successful, Phase 2 would begin July 6 for non-local athletes from the football, women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's water polo, men's basketball and women's basketball teams to return. Those Phase 2 athletes would have the opportunity to reside in USC's on-campus housing.

And then if everything stays on track, Phase 3 would be targeted for July 13 for new and incoming athletes in those sports, with on-campus housing provided.

Read more about the plan and protocols here.

**Discuss on Trojan Talk**

