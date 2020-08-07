TrojanSports - USC reports no new positive COVID-19 tests, gets good news from state

There were two encouraging bits of news Friday as it pertains to hopes for the USC football program potentially start preseason training camp later this month.

USC released its weekly COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes who are back on campus going through workouts, and again there were zero positive results reported from the last week -- out of 107 tests for athletes across six sports.

Overall, USC has now reported only eight positives out of 666 tests conducted since mid-June with only one coming in the last three weeks, and that student-athlete was not already on campus but returning from home.

The positive testing numbers align with another notable development from Friday, as the State of California Department of Public Health announced guidelines for college athletic teams to return to practice.

Those guidelines included adopting a return to play safety plan (which USC has done), test at least 25 percent of the team and staff each week (a threshold the Trojans already meet), that student-athletes not be required to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition for participation and that the institution adhere to guidelines for isolation and quarantine of those who test positive. It's also stated that face coverings “should be worn by players and others while on the sidelines.”

Furthermore, the guidelines state that competition between teams without spectators is permitted if:

-The program can provide COVID-19 testing and results within a 72-hour period in advance of competition.

-That the athletic department has received assurances that the same protocols are being followed by the opposing team, and that the other team be notified if an athlete tests positive within 48 hours after competition.

-And that athletic departments "in consultation with institutional leadership, must evaluate the availability of, and accessibility to, local contact tracing resources. Where the availability of local contact tracing resources is inadequate, schools must train on-site personnel or procure contact tracing resources. Staff who complete formal training in contact tracing can be an invaluable resource with respect to institutional risk-management efforts and resources.”

All of that said, USC (and UCLA) still need approval from LA County before they can officially start preseason practice or compete in games (in addition to final university approval). Last week the Pac-12 announced that its schools could begin preseason football camp on Aug. 17, though not all may start at that time.

The season is slated to start on Sept. 26, but there have already been indications that USC and UCLA could push their scheduled season opener to the available bye week (Oct. 31) or to the end of the regular season.

