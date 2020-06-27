TrojanSports - USC reports one postive COVID-19 test among 69 returning student-athletes

USC started the first phase of returning student-athletes to campus for voluntary workouts this week, welcoming 69 local athletes back and putting each through an outlined Covid-19 testing protocol.

USC announced Friday that in testing those returning athletes, only one tested positive after showing Covid-19 symptoms and is now in isolation.

Here was the full statement from USC:

"Before beginning any on campus voluntary workouts this week, USC tested 69 returning student-athletes residing locally in the Los Angeles area (56 football, 9 men’s water polo, 3 women’s soccer, 1 men’s basketball). One student-athlete who was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 tested positive and is in isolation. This student-athlete had not yet begun voluntary workouts. All others tested were negative. USC will continue to closely monitor and conduct regular testing of any student-athletes returning to voluntary workouts."

If the university feels phase one of returning student-athletes to campus is successful, phase two would begin July 6 for non-local athletes from the football, women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's water polo, men's basketball and women's basketball teams to return. Those phase two athletes would have the opportunity to reside in USC's on-campus housing.

And then if everything stays on track, phase three would be targeted for July 13 for new and incoming athletes in those sports, with on-campus housing provided.

Read more about the plan and protocols here.