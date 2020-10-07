TrojanSports - USC roster notes: Freshmen numbers, number changes, weights and walk-ons

With USC set to start preseason practice in two days, the Trojans released their official preseason roster on Wednesday.

We highlight the numbers for the new freshmen, the number changes for returning players (most of which were announced back in the spring), the weight differences for key returnees and the walk-on additions to the roster.

There were no unexpected omissions from the roster, though Clay Helton wouldn't address whether he expects to be without any players due to injury or other reasons, saying he'd speak on that Friday.