TrojanSports - USC roster notes: Freshmen numbers, number changes, weights and walk-ons

USC roster notes: Freshmen numbers, number changes, weights and walk-ons
With USC set to start preseason practice in two days, the Trojans released their official preseason roster on Wednesday.
We highlight the numbers for the new freshmen, the number changes for returning players (most of which were announced back in the spring), the weight differences for key returnees and the walk-on additions to the roster.
There were no unexpected omissions from the roster, though Clay Helton wouldn't address whether he expects to be without any players due to injury or other reasons, saying he'd speak on that Friday.
Introducing the 2020 freshmen signees
1 -- WR Gary Bryant Jr. (5-11, 170)
6 -- WR Joshua Jackson Jr. (6-1, 185)
48 -- K Parker Lewis (6-3, 205)
49 -- DE Tuli Tuipulotu (6-3, 265)
56 -- OL Andres Dewerk (6-7, 295)
69 -- OL Casey Collier (6-7, 290)
73 -- OL Caadyn Stephen (6-5, 285)
74 -- OL Courtland Ford (6-5, 305)
77 -- DT Jamar Sekona (6-2, 300)
78 -- OL Andrew Milek (6-5, 290)
79 -- OL Jonah Monheim (6-5, 290)
94 -- DT Kobe Pepe (6-1, 300)
Number notes on returning players
(Again, most of these were announced in the spring)
2 -- WR Munir McClain (was 13 last season)
4 -- WR Bru McCoy (was 14 last season)
10 -- LB Ralen Goforth (was 19 last season)
18 -- TE Jude Wolfe (was 82 last season)
54 -- LB Tayler Katoa (returns to the program after a two-year church mission)
93 -- DT Marlon Tuipulotu (was 51 last season)
Notable size differences/position notes
(Listing all players who gained or lost at least 10 pounds compared to the heights and weights listed on the bowl roster last December)
WR Bru McCoy -- 6-3, 220 (up from 210 on bowl roster)
CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart -- 6-2, 195 (down from 205)
LB Ralen Goforth -- 6-2, 235 (up from 225)
QB Matt Fink -- 6-3, 210 (up from 200)
S Kaulana Makaula -- 6-3, 210 (up from 190)
LB Tuasivi Nomura -- 6-1, 225 (up from 210)
DL Maninoa Tufono -- 6-3, 245 (up from 235) **Moved from ILB to DL
DL Stanley Ta'ufo'ou -- 6-3, 280 (up from 270)
DL Nick Figueroa -- 6-5, 260 (down from 280)
LB Tayler Katoa -- 6-2, 230 (returning to roster after two years away)
LB Solomon Tuliaupupu -- 6-3, 240 (up from 230)
OL Frank Martin -- 6-4, 310 (up from 300)
C Gino Quinones -- 6-3, 290 (up from 280)
OL Liam Douglass -- 6-5, 315 (up from 300)
OL Liam Jimmons -- 6-4, 315 (up from 305)
DL De'jon Benton -- 6-3, 300 (up from 285)
DL Jacob Lichtenstein -- 6-5, 265 (down from 280)
OLB Drake Jackson -- 6-4, 255 (down from 275)
**Raymond Scott listed as a safety after bouncing back and forth between LB and S.
New walk-ons
10 -- QB Mo Hasan (from Vanderbilt), redshirt senior
13 -- QB Isaac Ward (Athens, Ga.), freshman
17 -- S Micah Croom (Dartmouth), redshirt senior
26 -- RB Samuel Oram-Jones (Vanderbilt, via England), redshirt senior
34 -- RB Matt Colombo (St. John Bosco HS), freshman
35 -- P Michael McAllister (Carlsbad, Calif.), freshman
40 -- WR Ty Shamblin (Oaks Christian HS), freshman
42 -- WR Danny Ryan (Larkspur, Calif.), freshman
53 -- LS Nathan Weneta (Purdue), redshirt freshman
57 -- LB Danny Lockhart (St. John Bosco HS), freshman
61 -- OL Joe Bryson (Colorado Mesa), junior
37 -- S Tommy Maurice (Brookfield, Wisc.), freshman