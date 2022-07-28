 TrojanSports - USC Roster Notes: New numbers, number changes, roster news
2022-07-28 football

USC Roster Notes: New numbers, number changes, roster news

Ryan Young
@RyanYoungRivals

USC released its updated football roster and media guide on Thursday, and we have all the news, notes, numbers for the summer arrivals, number changes and more.

The most notable revelation was the absence of Australian punter Atticus Bertrams, who was part of the Trojans' 2022 signing class.

USC's preseason notes list walk-ons Will Rose and Michael McAllister as the options at punter.

Also missing from the roster is second-year offensive guard Maximus Gibbs, who told TrojanSports.com that he was "just taking a break. But I am 100 percent committed to USC."

Gibbs worked as the second-team right guard during the spring.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Mario Williams and walk-on receiver Austin Overn are listed as dual-sport athletes who will also play baseball in the spring.

Here are the rest of the roster observations ...

Numbers for the summer arrivals

No. 3 -- WR Jordan Addison

No. 8 -- S Zion Branch

No. 14 -- APB Raleek Brown

No. 14 -- DB Jacobe Covington

No. 17 -- QB Jake Jensen

No. 18 -- LB Eric Gentry

No. 26 -- CB Fabian Ross

No. 27 -- S Bryson Shaw

No. 34 -- ILB Carson Tabaracci

No. 37 -- RUSH Devan Thompkins

No. 41 -- ILB Garrison Madden

No. 51 -- DE Solomon Byrd

No. 71 -- OG Cooper Lovelace

Number changes

No. 7 -- S Calen Bullock (change from 27)

No. 9 -- WR Michael Jackson III (change from 13)

No. 99 -- DL Nick Figueroa (change from 50)

Name change

WR Kyron Hudson is no longer listed as Kyron Ware-Hudson

Also gone from the spring roster ...

Walk-on S Tommy Maurice

Walk-on QB Brad Aoki

New walk-ons added ...

No. 28 QB Gage Roy (Jesuit Dallas HS/Dallas, Texas)

No. 29 QB Keegan Patterson (Longmont HS/Longmont, Colo.)

No. 39 Rush Garrett Pomerantz (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 57 ILB Roman Marchetti (Foothill HS/Santa Ana)

No. 67 OL Kilian O'Connor (Santa Margarita Catholic HS/Ladera Ranch)

No. 82 WR Austin Overn (Foothill HS/Santa Ana)

No. 93 DL Sinjun Astani (San Jose State)

No. 98 K Garth White (Ventura Junior College)

