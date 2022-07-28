USC Roster Notes: New numbers, number changes, roster news

USC released its updated football roster and media guide on Thursday, and we have all the news, notes, numbers for the summer arrivals, number changes and more.

The most notable revelation was the absence of Australian punter Atticus Bertrams, who was part of the Trojans' 2022 signing class.

USC's preseason notes list walk-ons Will Rose and Michael McAllister as the options at punter.

Also missing from the roster is second-year offensive guard Maximus Gibbs, who told TrojanSports.com that he was "just taking a break. But I am 100 percent committed to USC."

Gibbs worked as the second-team right guard during the spring.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Mario Williams and walk-on receiver Austin Overn are listed as dual-sport athletes who will also play baseball in the spring.

Here are the rest of the roster observations ...