USC rounds out QB room with Utah transfer, former five-star Sam Huard

Sam Huard was one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in the country back in the 2021 recruiting class, ranked the No. 3 pro-style QB.

Now he's heading to his fourth college still hoping to manifest that potential.

Huard is transferring to from to USC after spending last year at Utah, where he did not see any action while taking a medical redshirt. He started his college career at Washington in 2021-22 and then spent 2023 as the starter at FCS-level Cal Poly, where he completed 184 of 303 passes for 2,247 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

247Sports' Brandon Huffman first reported the news, with Huard retweeting the report Monday.

It's a logical move, as the QBs uncle Luke Huard is USC's quarterback's coach. (The QB is the son of former Washington and NFL QB Damon Huard).

USC needed to add depth to its quarterback room with only returning starter Jayden Maiava and true freshman Husan Longstreet on scholarship otherwise.

Huard has two years of eligibility remaining.

He is the eighth transfer addition for the Trojans overall this offseason, not counting JUCO RB addition Waymond Jordan.