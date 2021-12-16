USC's 2022 football schedule unveiled

USC's slate for the first season of the Lincoln Riley era came into focus Thursday as the Pac-12 unveiled the schedules for all the conference teams.

USC does not play Oregon or Washington this year, while a road game Sept. 24 at Oregon State is its Pac-12 North rotational opponent.

The rest of the conference games are staples, rotating home and away per usual: Sept. 10 at Stanford, Oct. 1 vs. Arizona State, Oct. 8 vs. Washington State, Oct. 15 at Utah, Oct. 29 at Arizona, Nov. 5 vs Cal, Nov. 11 (a Friday night) vs. Colorado and Nov. 19 at UCLA.

The road schedule features homes games against Rice (Sept. 3), Fresno State (Sept. 17) and the annual showdown with Notre Dame returning to the Coliseum this year on Nov. 26 to close out the regular season.

The Trojans' bye week comes in Week 8, sandwiched between the road games at Utah and Arizona.

The breakdown is 7 home games and 5 road games, though one of those is just across town at the Rose Bowl. Game times are to be announced later.

USC's 2022 football schedule

Sept. 3 -- vs. Rice

Sept. 10 -- at Stanford

Sept. 17 -- vs. Fresno State

Sept. 24 -- at Oregon State

Oct. 1 -- vs. Arizona State

Oct. 8 -- vs. Washington State

Oct. 15 -- at Utah

Oct. 22 -- BYE

Oct. 29 -- at Arizona

Nov. 5 -- vs. Cal

Nov. 11 -- vs. Colorado (Friday night)

Nov. 19 - at UCLA-

Nov. 26 -- vs. Notre Dame

