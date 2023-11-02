USC's 2024 football schedule -- its first as a member of the Big Ten -- is now set.

All those fears about the Trojans playing in snowy Midwest stadiums in November are abated at least for next season.

After opening its season Sept. 1 in Las Vegas against LSU and then hosting Utah State on Sept. 7 in the Coliseum, the Trojans have their first of two bye weeks -- all FBS teams have two byes in 2024, as the calendar lays out -- before opening conference play Sept. 21 at Michigan.

USC then hosts Wisconsin (Sept. 28), travels to Minnesota (Oct. 5) before the chill of winter sets in there, hosts Penn State (Oct. 12), visits Maryland (Oct. 19), hosts Rutgers (Oct. 26) and travels to Washington (Nov. 2).

Then comes the second bye week, before a closing stretch at home against Nebraska (Nov. 16), at UCLA (Nov. 23) and home against Notre Dame (Nov. 30) to close out the regular season.