TrojanSports - USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker voted Morris Trophy winner by his Pac-12 peers

USC left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker has been named the offensive winner of the Morris Trophy, which is presented to the top OL/DL in the Pac-12 and voted on by their conference peers.

Vera-Tucker, who declared for the NFL draft earlier this month, is the first USC player to win the award since offensive tackle Matt Kalil in 2011 and the 17th overall Trojans winner since the honor started in 1980 (13 of those coming on the offensive line).

Pac-12 defensive players vote for the offensive winner and offensive players vote for the defensive winner.

Vera-Tucker started every game at left tackle after manning the left guard spot the previous season. He was named All-Pac-12 First Team and received All-American honorable mention recognition. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux was the 2020 Morris Trophy’s defensive recipient.

The award will be presented virtually at the 41st annual Morris Trophy awards presentation on Jan. 21 at noon.