USC's already thin QB depth chart takes a hit with Mo Hasan injury

There's no question about the USC quarterback position in the sense that Caleb Williams is the Trojans' starter and new face of the offense, but there's plenty of question about what happens if he were to miss any games.

USC's perilously thin QB depth chart took another hit as veteran Mo Hasan announced he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

It is not clear what timeline for recovery Hasan faces before being able to play football again, but for the time being the Trojans are now down to just two scholarship quarterbacks in Williams and redshirt freshman Miller Moss.

Hasan missed all of last season due to a torn ACL sustained during the spring.

"It hurts to write this, but here it is: I've ruptured my right Achilles tendon," Hasan wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "Since [ACL] surgery on April 27th, I've spent countless hours working to be back on the field alongside my brothers. My teammates and physical therapists know how much we've worked for this, and I was finally starting to feel like my old self out there.

"I don't say that so you feel sorry. Instead, I know that I'll crush this (again) and be ready for the fall. Yes, it's frustrating, but all I can do is pour everything I have into this process and see where the chips fall. ... Fall Camp, I'm coming for you"