USC's Andrew Vorhees, Jordan Addison named to preseason AP All-America team

Two Trojans earned preseason Associated Press All-America first-team honors Monday, as a panel of AP top-25 poll voters picked offensive guard Andrew Vorhees and wide receiver Jordan Addison among the best players in college football this year.

Vorhees, a redshirt senior left guard, was ranked the top interior offensive lineman in the country by PFF entering this season.

Addison, a junior newcomer, is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner after totaling 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season at Pitt.

See the full list below: