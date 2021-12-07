USC's Calen Bullock named to PFF's All-True Freshman Team

USC freshman Calen Bullock was one of two safeties chosen for PFF's All-True Freshman team.

Bullock finished his first season with 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups and 40 tackles while emerging as a foundation piece for the Trojans defense with his elite coverage abilities.

He logged 473 snaps for the Trojans -- most of any true freshman on either side of the ball -- while playing around the secondary and even getting a spot start at cornerback in the season finale with USC depleted there.

Bullock should be in line to take over as a full-time starter in 2022.