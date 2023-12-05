Reflecting the overall disappointment of USC's 2023 football season, the Trojans placed just two players -- junior safety Calen Bullock and freshman return specialist Zachariah Branch -- on the All-Pac-12 first-team, while senior wide receiver Brenden Rice was the lone second-team selection.

Oregon (6), Oregon State (4), Utah (4) and Washington (4) led the way in terms of first-team selections, while the Beavers (10), the Ducks (9) and the Utes and Huskies (8 each) had the most selections across the first and second teams.

USC, of course, lost five of its final six games to finish the regular season 7-5 and will take on Louisville in the Holiday Bowl later this month.

Bullock, a 2022 First Team All-American, finished the regular season with 61 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions, including one returned 30 yards for a TD against Utah.

Branch made an immediate impact as a five-star freshman, delivering a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown in the season opener vs. San Jose State and returning punt for a 75-yard TD two weeks later vs. Stanford. He is the first Trojan since Adoree' Jackson in 2016 to have a punt return and kickoff return for a TD, as well as at least one receiving TD in the same season. Branch recorded 29 receptions for 311 yards and 2 TDs.

Rice had a breakout season in leading the Trojans with 12 TDs -- tied for seventh-most nationally. He collected 45 receptions for 791 yards.

USC also had nine All-Pac-12 honorable mention selections: defensive tackle Bear Alexander, Branch again at all-purpose/special teams, rush end Solomon Byrd, center Justin Dedich, running back MarShawn Lloyd, tight end Lake McRee, left tackle Jonah Monheim, wide receiver Tahj Washington and quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Pac-12 offensive player of the year is Oregon QB Bo Nix, the defensive player of the year is UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, the freshman offensive player of the year is Arizona QB Noah Fifita, the freshman defensive player of the year is Cal LB Cade Uluave and the coach of the year is Washington's Kalen DeBoer.

See the full All-Pac-12 teams here: