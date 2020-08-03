TrojanSports - USC S Chase Williams among Pac-12 players to sign letter to commissioner

After initially not having any USC players with their names formally attached to the open letter of demands that came out Sunday from a group of Pac-12 football players collected under the hashtag "#WeAreUnited," USC safety Chase Williams was included in a letter from the group to conference commissioner Larry Scott on Monday.

In this copy of the #WeAreUnited 's letter to Larry Scott obtained by @SInow , they request daily Zoom meetings with Pac-12 ADs and Scott until demands are met. The letter is signed by a player from 11 of 12 Pac-12 schools (not Colorado). https://t.co/wFxXzNwWpi pic.twitter.com/PpHu4XSJDA

The group posted its initial "Pac-12 Football Unity Demands" in a piece on The Players' Tribune, ranging from COVID-19 concerns (the right to sit out the season without penalty, and those who play not being forced to sign a liability waiver), pay cuts for Pac-12 leaders to ensure that sports programs aren't eliminated, endeavors to address racial injustice, continued medical coverage six years after college eligibility ends, a share of conference revenue for the athletes, etc. The alternative conveyed was a threat of players opting out of preseason camp and the season.

A number of USC players retweeted or shared the message on Twitter on Sunday.

And in the letter sent Monday, including Williams as a co-signer, the group asked for daily Zoom calls with Scott and Pac-12 athletic directors until the demands are met.

According to copies of the letter obtained by SI, Scott responded with a willingness to continue dialogue:

“We are eager to hear more about your concerns and very happy to discuss,” he wrote. “I will come back to you in the coming days following discussion with our members and student-athlete leaders to schedule a call for this week to discuss the matters that you have raised.”

Williams played in 11 games last season with four starts for USC, often serving as the first defensive back off the bench as a redshirt freshman. He started out working as the second-string nickel but later moved back to safety.

"This is bigger than just myself. This is for everybody that goes through the same battles that I do. Stand up for what's right," Williams posted on his Instagram account Sunday.