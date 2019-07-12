USC defensive end Christian Rector doesn't need anyone to evaluate his 2018 season for him. The redshirt senior will be the first to say it.

"Last season I think I fell kind of short of my goal, and I think that was just because of finishing and doing the little things correctly," he said Thursday after a Trojans' player-run practice. "When it came down to it, you know ... I'll beat my guy, but doing the little things, putting my hand out and just [getting] back those half seconds that make the difference between a sack and a hurry."

Rector was jostled on and off the field and moved around the defense once outside linebacker Porter Gustin, manning the Predator role, was lost for the season. Rector finished with 48 tackles, including 9 for loss (with 4.5 sacks) plus 2 deflections, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. His TFL and sack totals were down a tick from 2017 when he had 11/7.5 respectively.

Expecting a more stable, three-down role at defensive end -- likely in a fixed position on the right side with freshman Drake Jackson the favorite to start on the opposite end of the line -- Rector doesn't hesitate to share his lofty goal for his final season with the Trojans.

"Double-digit [sacks]. It's an achievableable goal for myself," he said. "I've been watching a lot of tape, a lot of NFL tape and working on my pass rush and see[ing] what I can do differently."

Rector said he's taken a close look at NFL stars Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald in particular this offseason, studying their techniques.

It was just two seasons ago that USC nearly had two players with double-digit sacks in Rasheem Green (10) and Uchenna Nwosu (9.5) with Rector's 7.5 not far behind. With Gustin gone, all eyes are on Rector and Jackson -- who had a terrific spring as an early enrollee freshman -- to lead the pass rush in 2019.

"I think having two guys big on the outside will be good," Rector said. "[Also, for me], getting in the flow of the game. I think that was a thing, like last year I'd come in on third downs sometimes and I'd rotate. It would be like Porter and Jordan [Iosefa] on the outside and I'd kind of [rotate in] and then come in on base defense when they're running two tight ends and two backs. But now being able to go in on first, second down and being a three-down guy, I'll be able to get the speed of the game and key in on my opponents and play with my hair on fire."

One might think Rector has a lot riding on this season as a fifth-year senior hoping to convince NFL scouts he can be an impact player at the next level, but that's not how he sees it.

Rector, who has added 10 pounds to reach his target weight of 275 this offseason, said he sought evaluation projections from the NFL after last fall and got a mix of fifth through seventh-round grades while some other evaluations projected him going undrafted. That made his decision to return an easy one.

Yet, he says he feels more at ease this year than he did entering last season.

"I'm playing way [more] freely. I think last year more so I wanted to get out and leave with the guys in my class that I came in with, but now looking back in retrospect it's a blessing to be here. I'm so happy I did decide to come back," Rector said. "I think it was a great decision for myself, and everyday I'm just thankful. I'm playing freely. This spring, there's no stress anymore. It's just go out there and have fun. ...



"I think completing my degree [was a factor in that]. It was kind of hectic towards the end and I was able to get that done in the spring. And yeah, it was fitting. I found like my purpose, I guess."



If Rector can deliver on his pass-rushing goals in 2019, he'll have plenty of purpose for a retooled USC defense looking for the line to be a tone-setter.