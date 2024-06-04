Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

USC's 'culture' stands out for four-star OL Alai Kalaniuvalu on visit

Alai Kalaniuvalu came away impressed by his visit to USC as the Trojans battle several other programs.
Alai Kalaniuvalu came away impressed by his visit to USC as the Trojans battle several other programs. (Matt Moreno | Rivals)
Matt Moreno • TrojanSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

LAS VEGAS — It is a crucial time in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound interior lineman has three official visits under his belt with three more to go before he settles in and seriously begins to think about a commitment decision.

BYU and Nebraska recently hosted him on official visits, but USC was the latest trip the 129th-ranked recruit was able to take as he continues to push through the process.

Kalaniuvalu had never experienced Los Angeles like he did over the weekend while on his visit with the Trojans, and it was something that left him impressed as he now turns the corner toward the second half of his visit schedule.

"For me, the biggest takeaway is the culture and the history and then coach (Josh) Henson, the offensive line coach," Kalaniuvalu said Tuesday after a workout with his Bishop Gorman High School team. "Just sitting down and talking with him, he really knows and understands the game. It was crazy to me all the things that I learned as he was teaching me how to recognize a blitz.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement