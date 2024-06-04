Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
LAS VEGAS — It is a crucial time in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound interior lineman has three official visits under his belt with three more to go before he settles in and seriously begins to think about a commitment decision.
BYU and Nebraska recently hosted him on official visits, but USC was the latest trip the 129th-ranked recruit was able to take as he continues to push through the process.
Kalaniuvalu had never experienced Los Angeles like he did over the weekend while on his visit with the Trojans, and it was something that left him impressed as he now turns the corner toward the second half of his visit schedule.
"For me, the biggest takeaway is the culture and the history and then coach (Josh) Henson, the offensive line coach," Kalaniuvalu said Tuesday after a workout with his Bishop Gorman High School team. "Just sitting down and talking with him, he really knows and understands the game. It was crazy to me all the things that I learned as he was teaching me how to recognize a blitz.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.