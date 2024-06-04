LAS VEGAS — It is a crucial time in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound interior lineman has three official visits under his belt with three more to go before he settles in and seriously begins to think about a commitment decision.

BYU and Nebraska recently hosted him on official visits, but USC was the latest trip the 129th-ranked recruit was able to take as he continues to push through the process.

Kalaniuvalu had never experienced Los Angeles like he did over the weekend while on his visit with the Trojans, and it was something that left him impressed as he now turns the corner toward the second half of his visit schedule.