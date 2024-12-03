USC's Eddie Czaplicki named Big Ten's best punter; see rest of honorees

Deservedly, Trojans punter Eddie Czaplicki was named the top player at his position in the conference, it was announced Tuesday.

If told that only one USC player earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, most fans could have guessed who.

Czaplicki, a Ray Guy Award finalist and All-American candidate, ranks first nationally in net punting (45.54). He leads the nation in percentage of punts inside the 20 for punters with a minimum of 30 attempts, landing 24 of his 40 of his punts inside the 20, 9 inside the 10 and 4 inside the 5 with just 1 touchback the entire season.

"I mean he has been probably the best punter in the country," USC coach Lincoln Riley said a few weeks ago. "... He's been huge all year. He's been good in every game, whether it's getting the ball off on time, operation times, obviously distance, hangtime, getting our guys in position where they can cover, he's done a nice job pinning people down when we've had the opportunity. And it's definitely affected some of our decision-making because it has been such a consistent weapon. I mean, I don't know how you could have a better year than what he's having right now. He's just been absolutely tremendous."

Meanwhile, Marks became an instant fan favorite in his lone season at USC, transferring in from Mississippi State and becoming the first Trojans running back to top 1,000 yards rushing in a season since 2017.

He finished with 1,133 rushing yards on 198 attempts (5.7 yards per carry) with 9 TDs. He sits at 24th among USC's all-time single-season rushing leaders. He also tied for the team lead in receptions with 47 catches for 321 yards.

He is the first Trojans RB with 40+ catches in a single season since Javorius Allen recorded 41 in 2014. When he left early in the first quarter against Notre Dame, he snapped his streak of consecutive games with at least one catch at 56. It was the longest active streak in the nation.

Marks averaged 121.17 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks third in the Big Ten and 19th nationally. His 1,133 rushing yards are fourth in the Big Ten and 25th nationally.

Fellow All-Big Ten second-teamer Pregnon was USC's steadiest offensive lineman, allowing 14 pressures and 0 sacks while also playing a key role in USC's successful run game.