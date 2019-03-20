The USC football player who drew the most interview questions, created the most buzz and elicited the most social media reaction at Pro Day on Wednesday was not one the NFL scouts came to evaluate. But inspirational long snapper Jake Olson, perhaps more well known than any of his Trojans teammates at this point, nonetheless had everybody's full attention. Olson had set up a fundraising campaign for his charity Out of Sight Faith and for the Uplifting Athletes organization, with the goal of supporting clinical trials for a device that can be implanted into a retinoblastoma patient's eye to directly deliver chemotherapy to tumors in the eye. Retinoblastoma cancer took Olson's vision as he lost his left eye when he was just 10 months old and eventually his right eye at 12 years old after battling the aggressive cancer all that time. He became synonymous with the USC football program at that point as ESPN profiled his story, with legendary Trojans coach Pete Carroll inviting him in around the team and coach Steve Sarkisian later inviting him on the roster once he arrived on campus as a student. Now a senior, Wednesday was the culmination of Olson's USC football career just -- like with his other graduating teammates -- but he used his Pro Day showcase a little differently. Olson's fundraising campaign tied pledges to the number of reps he could put up on the bench press at 225 pounds when it was his turn. He delivered 17 reps, which was more than 5 of his 11 teammates who also tested on the bench press in the morning, and as of Wednesday night his campaign had raised more than $49,800 and counting. Carroll retweeted the video of Olson's performance, as did former USC greats Matt Leinart, Antwaun Woods and countless others, as the story circulated to national websites. "You're one special kid," Leinart tweeted.

LINK: Donations are still being accepted toward Olson's goal of $250,000. Donate here.



Wow Jake!! 17 reps is so impressive! Congrats on a great Pro Day @JakeOlson61! https://t.co/68Lcf018ZD https://t.co/sFiRv2Yfzb — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) March 20, 2019

"With the weight room, people say weights are your best friend because they'll never lie to you, and they won't. It doesn't matter if you're blind, if you're deaf, if you're white or black, weights are going to treat everyone the same and I think that's the special thing about the weight room. What you put in, you get out," Olson said afterward. Perhaps the same could be said about his entire football experience, first earning the long-snapping job for his Orange Lutheran High School team and then inspiring countless others while seeing through his dream and snapping for the Trojans in the Coliseum on several PATs (2017 against Western Michigan and Oregon State and 2018 against UNLV). Speaking Wednesday morning, he reflected back on everything that connection with the university and this football program has meant to him (not to mention what it's meant to USC and the Trojans). "It's been a blessing and an honor. I'm really grateful for everyone who's kind of helped me get here and supported me through it all," Olson said. "But I think it's just more special than the next story in the sense that since ESPN documented this when I was 12 years old and kind of updated the story here and there it's just kind of like everyone feels like they grew up with me and went through that experience with me of seeing me go through the trials and tribulations and come out on the other side. "That's why I think that moments when I've snapped in the Coliseum, it's just been so special in that everyone kind of had that culmination of we grew up with this kid, we saw him go through his dark times and now here it is -- it's just like such a happy moment for I know all 'SC fans, but college football fans in general and just sports fans and other fans in general. They've seen my story, they've seen me grow up and here we are enjoying this moment."



Training for Pro Day

Olson had his own training regimen leading up to Pro Day, working the bench press about three times a week for 9-10 weeks while knowing what he wanted to make of this moment. He said his goal was to hit 20 reps, but considering how far he's come in the lift -- and the entire driving motivation for what he did Wednesday morning -- his 17 reps can only be viewed as an incredible success. "I think back, I remember the first time I ever benched 225, had 225 on the bar, was during Rose Bowl practice my sophomore year. I put 225 on and I think I got like three. It was heavy and I barely got it," he recalled. "So to think from there, I remember over the summer I think I got 8. I always knew I was going to do the bench press [at Pro Day] and wanted to get as many as I could and train for that." It wasn't hard to garner support for the cause once USC announced a couple weeks ago what Olson was planning to do -- and why. His story transcends the USC fan base and has become an inspirational one for so many since ESPN's first feature on his condition and remarkably poised perseverance back when he was 12 and preparing to have his right eye surgically removed. RELATED: Watch ESPN tell the Jake Olson story Olson has been a motivational speaker pretty much since that time. "After that first piece came out when I was 12, I was invited to speak to a group of bankers at Wells Fargo. I didn't seek it out, and sure enough someone heard that and asked me to speak somewhere else. It's literally just kept going," he said Wednesday. "I really don't seek out these engagements. For 10 years now they just keep coming, which is cool." He guesses he's done 400-500 by now, including 3-4 a month over the last year. He understands why he's a desired voice -- because his attitude toward life has never reflected the unfortunate circumstances that have shaped his path. Even in an interview setting, his message is resonating, his words sounding fresh and eager to be shared no matter how many times he's surely answered the same questions in similar ways. "I guess I just always was that person who said, 'This is my situation, I'm going to find a way,'" he said. "I remember the doctors and some social workers told my parents I'd probably need to maybe see a psychiatrist after I went blind, depression may [set in], it may take a while for me to get back to school. And I played in a football game five days later. I guess I just was never impacted in that way. " Trust me, there's days I get sad and mad about being blind, there's times where I do feel left out, but I'm grateful for what I do have. There's so much to be grateful for, so many blessings in my life, that I don't choose to dwell on the one thing I don't have, which is my eyesight."



Jake Olson talks to reporters Wednesday during USC's Pro Day. Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

The next chapter