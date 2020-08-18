TrojanSports - USC's Kedon Slovis lands near top of PFF's ranking of all FBS starting QBs

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis morphed from overlooked 3-star prospect to a national name in college football during his breakout freshman season last fall.

And he's now viewed as one of the top QBs nationally -- at least according to Pro Football Focus' thorough ranking of all 130 FBS starting quarterbacks.

Slovis landed at No. 7 on the list put together by PFF's Anthony Treash. See the full list here.

Here's what Treash wrote about the Trojans signal-caller:

"Few expected Slovis to look like one of the best quarterbacks in college football after he was thrust into the starting role in Week 1 of 2019. Yet Slovis, a three-star true freshman last year, was the only other quarterback to rival Joe Burrow's historically good accuracy over the course of the college football season.

"Slovis ranked second to only Burrow in the percentage of accurate passes thrown beyond the line of scrimmage. He also maneuvered the pocket exceptionally well and made magic on long-developing plays — he even earned a 90.1 PFF passing grade on pass attempts that took longer than 3 seconds from snap to pass, almost 7 grading points clear of the next returning signal-caller. If he cuts down on the fumbles in 2020 — something we'd expect from him with a year under his belt — Slovis will shoot even further up this list."

Slovis completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions despite playing only the second half of the opener, missing most of the Utah game, all of the Washington game and the final quarter-plus of the bowl game.

After returning from that two-game concussion absence and a subsequent bye week, Slovis was sensational the rest of the season, passing for 25 TDs and 5 INTs over the final eight games and averaging 346.3 passing yards per game in that stretch.