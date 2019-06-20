Kevin Porter Jr.'s one-and-done USC experience has expectedly led to him hearing his name called in the first round of the NBA Draft, even if his season itself was far from expected.

Porter, who was sidelined by both a lingering quad injury and then a brief team suspension, averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over 18 games for a Trojans team that finished 16-17 and missed the postseason.

But the NBA Draft is about potential, and Porter's potential has always been much ballyhooed. It's why he was rated a 5-star talent and ranked the No. 15 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

And it's why he was selected with the No. 30 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5 wing, who is capable of getting to the rim or creating his own shot from the mid-range or beyond the perimeter, is USC's first first-round NBA draft pick since Nikola Vucevic went No. 16 overall in the 2011 draft.

The Trojans previously had a run of first-round picks in 2007 (Nick Young, No. 16 overall), 2008 (O.J. Mayo, No. 3) and 2009 (DeMar DeRozan, No. 9; Taj Gibson, No. 26).

Cleveland traded into the pick to acquire Porter.

