USC's Kiki Iriafen, Rayah Marshall selected in WNBA draft

There are several ways to mark the success of a college basketball program, and one is certainly how many of its players end up coveted at the professional level.

In that regard -- and of course many others -- the USC women's basketball program continues to standout.

For the third year in a row, the Trojans had two players selected in the WNBA draft on Monday night, as Kiki Iriafen went No. 4 overall to the Washington Mystics and Rayah Marshall went in the second round, No. 25 overall, to the Connecticut Sun.

Iriafen is USC’s first top-10 WNBA Draft selection since Ebony Hoffman went No. 9 in 2004. She is the fourth overall first-round pick out of USC and highest since 1997 when Tina Thompson was No. 1 and Pam McGee was No. 2.