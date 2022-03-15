USC's latest transfer portal departure comes as no surprise

And on Monday night, redshirt freshman running back Brandon Campbell put his name in and announced on Twitter that he was seeking a new school.

While the busy two-way traffic to and from the NCAA transfer portal had ceased for a while for USC, the portal never closes.

Campbell, a Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Texas, is the 19th scholarship player from USC's roster to hop in the portal since the end of last season.

And while he's the first in a while, after the initial exodus, his intended departure comes as no surprise.

Campbell didn't necessarily seem keen to being the odd man out last year behind veteran RBs Keaontay Ingram, Vavae Malepeai and Darwin Barlow, collecting just 12 carries for 53 yards. With Ingram and Malepeai gone, it figured that Campbell would have a chance at a significant role this year, but then USC brought in two more veteran RBs in transfers Travis Dye and Austin Jones.

While he didn't immediately react to those moves by entering the portal, the most likely outcome is that Dye, Jones and Barlow end up leading the backfield this year, and so Campbell's departure is understandable.

It does leave USC with just those three scholarship RBs, as of now, with five-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown arriving in the summer but expected to start out working in the slot.

