TrojanSports - USC's linebacker depth a potential concern leading into Colorado game

USC's has perhaps bigger issues to worry about in learning Monday night that a player had tested positive for COVID-19 after making the trip to Utah this past weekend.

That will be the dominant storyline this week after the Pac-12 has already had a significant number of games cancelled this season.

But if USC is able to host Colorado as scheduled Saturday in the Coliseum, the Trojans' linebacker depth will be a notable subplot this week.

In his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, coach Clay Helton said that junior starting linebacker Palaie Gaoteote remained in the concussion protocol and did not practice Monday, nor did sophomore starter Ralen Goforth, who made a team-high 12 tackles in that win at Utah but is dealing with a foot sprain.

That left junior Kana'i Mauga, who made his first start of the season Saturday in place of Gaoteote, and redshirt sophomore Raymond Scott as the first-team linebackers in practice Monday, with redshirt freshman Tuasivi Nomura the only other available scholarship player at the position as redshirt sophomore Tayler Katoa continues to work through Achilles tendinitis. Freshman walk-on Danny Lockhart would presumably be in the mix as well.

The Trojans have sustained a rash of injuries at the position, starting with projected starter Jordan Iosefa and intriguing redshirt sophomore Solomon Tuliaupupu having season-ending knee surgeries in the preseason. Fellow redshirt sophomore Eli'jah Winston is likely out for the season with an ankle injury as well. Add to that Katoa's injury, and the setbacks to Gaoteote and Goforth are definitely a concern.

"Right now, we're trying to figure out exactly what to go with this week. We've had some injuries at the position. I'll tell you who practiced yesterday for us is we started out with Kana'i and Raymond Scott in those positions because EA could not practice and Ralen could not practice. Those were the starting linebackers as of yesterday. We'll see how the week progresses," Helton said. "We have Tuasivi that also worked in there also, so we'll have to see how the week goes.

"Ray has been productive in the opportunities he's been given, and Colorado is a spread offense -- they do a lot of 11 personnel that gives you 10 personnel looks, they'll flex the tight end out, so they use every inch of grass and a good athlete like Ray, if EA can't play, would be a help because he is that hybrid, he's a hybrid linebacker/safety who is very athletic in space, so it may end up being a blessing for us."

After the linebacker spot had been the most maligned on the team through the first two games, Goforth finished Saturday as USC's third-highest-graded defensive player (a very respectable 77.5), per PFF, while Mauga also graded out solidly at 71.5. Although not perfect, it was the best game for the unit by far.

Scott played only 2 defensive snaps vs. Utah after being pressed into action the previous week for 47 snaps. It was a hit-and-miss performance, though, and he had only moved back to linebacker from safety in the preseason.

As for Katoa, Helton said he thought the linebacker -- who missed the last two seasons while serving on a church mission -- would be able to return at some point this season.

"He's got a little bit of Achilles tendinitis that he's been dealing with so I'm looking forward to getting him back -- he could definitely help us and wants to get back. He's out there every day, he's [training on] land now, he's actually running and doing change of direction drills. I don't see it for this week, just being honest, but I'm hoping down the stretch here," Helton said. "I know he wants to get back and help as a guy that can provide depth at the position as well as he's a great special teams player and can help us there too. With what's going on as far as the injury bug at that position, yes, he could definitely help us, but we've got to let him get right first, and he's just not right with that Achilles tendinitis right now."