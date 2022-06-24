USC's Mobley brothers reunited in Cleveland, Isaiah Mobley drafted 49th
Just as it was meant to be.
USC forward Isaiah Mobley was selected with the 49th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night by the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he will be reunited with his younger brother Evan Mobley, who was the No. 3 overall pick a year ago.
Cleveland acquired the draft pick earlier in the day in a trade with the Sacramento Kings to have the opportunity to pair the former Trojans together once again.
According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Mobley is expected to receive a two-way deal because of the team’s current roster crunch, meaning he could spend the bulk of next season in the G League.
Nonetheless, it was a special moment for the Mobley family.
The 6-foot-10 Isaiah Mobley was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a junior, averaging14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 35.2 percent from 3-point range.
Young brother Evan Mobley, a 7-footer, spent just one season with the Trojans before becoming a lottery pick and finishing a close second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this past season.