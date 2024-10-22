USC’s offensive players talk state of season

USC is moving on following its road loss to Maryland, and now the Trojans must prepare for their next opponent on a short week. Rutgers is coming to town for a Friday night meeting at the Coliseum leaving USC with little time to dwell on its latest loss.

The team returned to the field Monday night to begin preparations for the Scarlet Knights, and afterward quarterback Miller Moss, tight end Lake McRee and receiver Duce Robinson spoke with reporters about the state of the team at this point in the season.