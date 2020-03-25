The announcement was a formality for the projected lottery pick, but USC's Onyeka Okongwu made it official Wednesday that he will leave the Trojans after one season and enter the NBA Draft.

Okongwu is USC's second one-and-one prospect in as many years and will almost certainly give the Trojans a second straight first-round draft pick, following Kevin Porter Jr.'s selection last year (No. 30 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers).

"What a ride it's been my first year at USC. My freshman campaign at the school has been nothing short of spectacular," Okongwu wrote in his post on Twitter. "To Coach Enfield, Hart, Capko and Mobley, I want to thank you for letting a kid from Chino into your program. To my brothers on the team, the love and bond I have for you guys is real and it's something I will always keep close to me. I want to thank the Trojan Family for the unconditional support this year. To the fans at Galen, thank you for the consistent love and support every time I stepped on the court.

"However, all good things must come to an end. I want to take the next step when the opportunity presents itself. With careful consideration, I am announcing that I am declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft."