{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 22:06:33 -0500') }}

USC's Porter Gustin says he's just getting warmed up, knee feels good

Xltfswdex116coe0lo0o
USC outside linebacker Porter Gustin sacks UNLV QB Armani Rogers on Saturday.
Kelvin Kuo/USA Today
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

USC outside linebacker Porter Gustin has a certain presence about him, whether he's walking off the practice field with his signature strut or taking up residence in the opponent's offensive backfi...

{{ article.author_name }}