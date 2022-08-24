After USC's first camp scrimmage earlier this month, a couple of the Trojans' top defensive players were asked who impressed them on the other side of the ball.

Both, in separate conversations, offered the same name first -- freshman all-purpose back Raleek Brown.

"Raleek is fast. Raleek is fast," defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu said, breaking out a smile. "I thought I had a good angle to go get him -- he just turned on another gear. I think Raleek is looking really good."

Said linebacker Shane Lee: "Raleek's done really well. He's been lighting it up."

But the strongest peer praise yet came Tuesday from veteran running back Travis Dye.

"The way he moves, it's pretty second to none," Dye said. "I see that kid winning a lot of awards coming in the future, I really do."