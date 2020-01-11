Earlier this week, USC basketball coach Andy Enfield was asked about the lack of offensive support around star freshman Onyeka Okongwu. He was asked who felt he could count on when Okongwu was having an off night or being negated by the defense.

Enfield said he believed his team was deep enough for any number of players to fill that role, and he cautioned that the loss at Washington last Sunday was just one game.

Well, right on cue, the Trojans showed Saturday night they can indeed rally and respond without Okongwu playing the starring role.

The freshman standout was limited by foul trouble and finished with only 4 points, but USC controlled the game most of the second half on the way to a 74-63 win over rival UCLA inside Pauley Pavilion.

Senior forward Nick Rakocevic looked much more comfortable and assertive than he has of late, tallying 17 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks after combined for just 8 points over the previous two games.

Freshman point guard Ethan Anderson was the leader early on Saturday night and finished with a season-high 14 points while shaking off a painful-looking lower-leg injury midway through the second half to close out the game.



And senior guards Jonah Mathews (16 points) and Daniel Utomi (13 points) came up clutch several times in the second half as the Trojans shot 69.6 percent from the field (16 of 23) after halftime.

With that, the Trojans moved 13-3 overall, 2-1 in Pac-12 play and have won seven of their last eight games while putting that dismal performance at Washington in the past -- for now at least.

USC will face tougher challenges than the Bruins (8-8, 1-2) if it hopes to climb into Pac-12 contention, but this was the next challenge after getting stifled in Seattle and the response was encouraging.

While Anderson was the tone-setter for USC in the first half, scoring 12 of his points before halftime, Mathews came up big time and again the rest of the way.

USC was protecting a slim 35-33 lead when Mathews hit a long jumper from the left wing just on the line. After Rakocevic blocked Cody Riley in the paint on the defensive end, Mathews again controlled the ball and this time drove in from the perimeter for a smooth take to the rim and a 39-33 lead.

Later, he again drove in and this time kicked it back to Rakocevic for an early layup and a 43-37 lead.

Utomi then fed Rakocevic for a dunk to make it 45-39, and the grad transfer guard soon followed with a big 3-pointer to make it 48-40.

It was 63-57 with under 4 minutes to play when Anderson kicked out to Utomi for another clutch 3 to push the lead back to 9.

And Mathews dribbled down the shot clock and drained a 3 with 1:26 left to make it 71-61 as the Trojans maintained control until the end -- and did so with Okongwu largely a non factor.

After shooting a combined 3 of 20 vs. Washington State and Washington, Rakocevic looked confident and assertive while scoring his most points since Nov. 16 vs. Nevada.

Anderson, meanwhile, scored in double figures for just the fourth time this season after totaling just 5 points combined over the previous three games. And Utomi matched his season high with those 13 points.

