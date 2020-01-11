Earlier this week, USC basketball coach Andy Enfield was asked about the lack of offensive support around star freshman Onyeka Okongwu. He was asked who he felt he could count on when Okongwu was having an off night or being negated by the defense.

Enfield said he believed his team was deep enough for any number of players to fill that role, and he cautioned that the loss at Washington last Sunday was just one game.

Well, right on cue the Trojans showed Saturday night they can indeed rally and respond without Okongwu playing the starring role.

The freshman standout was limited by foul trouble and finished with only 4 points, but USC controlled the game most of the second half on the way to a 74-63 win over rival UCLA inside Pauley Pavilion.

"We had other guys step up and that's what it takes -- it's a team game. Our seniors played great tonight. They played like seniors on the road," Enfield said. "… Onyeka, he's been spectacular this year for us. He's helped us win a lot of games, so when he has an off night offensively his teammates need to take care of business and they did."

Right on down the line.

Senior forward Nick Rakocevic looked much more comfortable and assertive than he has of late, tallying 17 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks after combining for just 8 points over the previous two games.

Freshman point guard Ethan Anderson, meanwhile, was the leader early on Saturday night and finished with a season-high 14 points while shaking off a painful-looking lower-leg injury midway through the second half to close out the game.

And senior guards Jonah Mathews (16 points) and Daniel Utomi (matched a season-high with 13 points) came up clutch several times in the second half as the Trojans shot 69.6 percent from the field (16 of 23) after halftime.

With that, the Trojans moved to 13-3 overall, 2-1 in Pac-12 play and have won seven of their last eight games while putting that dismal performance in the 72-40 loss at Washington in the past -- for now at least.

USC will face tougher challenges than the Bruins (8-8, 1-2) if it hopes to climb into Pac-12 contention, but this was the next challenge after getting stifled in Seattle and the response was encouraging.

"It's very encouraging. I knew that this team was that deep, just playing in practice that everybody on any given night could get 15-16 points for us," Anderson said. "Just coming into the game, I think the opposing team has to choose one and they chose O today. So it opened up for people like us -- if we come in and stay aggressive you can score some easy buckets."

Anderson was the tone-setter for USC in the first half, scoring 12 of his points before halftime and playing with renewed confidence after combining for just 5 points over the previous three games and attempting only 1 total shot on that two-game road trip to Washington State and Washington. He noted that his teammates encouraged him to shoot more leading into this game, and he finished 6 of 9 from the field overall Saturday and knocked down his only 3-pointer.

Enfield further challenged him this week to find the aggressiveness he showed early in the season -- and the style of play that got USC to notice him at nearby Fairfax High School late in this past recruiting cycle.

"He just has to play aggressive. He started out the year playing very aggressively, and then he took a left turn and started being less aggressive. He only took, I think, four shots the last three or four games. We need more out of him," Enfield said. "We need him to play like the LA City Player of the Year. He wouldn't have done that at Fairfax [High School], right? He would have scored it, he would have defended, he would have passed the ball. We need him to put pressure on the defense and he did a great job tonight."

Said Anderson: "He said he wanted me to play how I played in high school, so I think me being aggressive I think our team is a lot better that way so I can free up shots for my other teammates like I did in the second half because of my first-half performance."

