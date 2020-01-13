Quarterback Kedon Slovis continued to add to his ever growing collection of accolades Monday as he was named to the Football Writers Association of America's Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team.

Slovis and North Carolina's Sam Howell were the two quarterbacks selected.

The Trojans' true freshman passed for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions despite playing only nine full games, about a half of two others and 2 attempts vs. Utah before sustaining a concussion.

Slovis was at his best after returning from that early season concussion. Over the final eight contests, he passed for 2,770 yards (346.3 per game), 25 TDs and 5 INTs. For that matter, he just kept getting better. Over his final four games, he averaged 403.3 passing yards and totaled 14 TDs and just 1 INT -- and that passing average would be even higher if not for the injury early in the third quarter vs. Iowa in the Holiday Bowl.

Slovis was clearly the breakout star for USC this fall, but he wasn't the only true freshman who made an immediate impact in 2019.

Here are our five top true freshmen performers from this past season and five more from the 2019 class we think could emerge as key contributors in 2020: