USC's top 5 freshmen performers in 2019 and 5 who could emerge in 2020
Quarterback Kedon Slovis continued to add to his ever growing collection of accolades Monday as he was named to the Football Writers Association of America's Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team.
Slovis and North Carolina's Sam Howell were the two quarterbacks selected.
The Trojans' true freshman passed for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions despite playing only nine full games, about a half of two others and 2 attempts vs. Utah before sustaining a concussion.
Slovis was at his best after returning from that early season concussion. Over the final eight contests, he passed for 2,770 yards (346.3 per game), 25 TDs and 5 INTs. For that matter, he just kept getting better. Over his final four games, he averaged 403.3 passing yards and totaled 14 TDs and just 1 INT -- and that passing average would be even higher if not for the injury early in the third quarter vs. Iowa in the Holiday Bowl.
Slovis was clearly the breakout star for USC this fall, but he wasn't the only true freshman who made an immediate impact in 2019.
Here are our five top true freshmen performers from this past season and five more from the 2019 class we think could emerge as key contributors in 2020:
1. QB Kedon Slovis
To put Slovis' 2019 accomplishments in further perspective ...
According to USC, his 71.9 completion percentage was the highest by a true freshman QB in NCAA history. His 3,502 passing yards are the ninth most in a single season by a USC quarterback -- he was 129 yards away from cracking the top five on that list -- and he he finished ranked ninth nationally in passing yards per game (291.8), but again that stat is skewed by the partial games.
Slovis had four 400-yard passing games over the final five regular-season contests, which already matches Matt Barkley's USC career record for 400-yard games. Slovis' 515 yards vs. UCLA (with 4 TDs and 0 INTs) broke the Trojans' single-game passing record.
And he was deservedly named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year,
2. DE Drake Jackson
Drake Jackson announced his arrival and presence in his very first practices with USC last spring. It was clear then that the newcomer from Corona Centennial High School was physically ready to make an immediate impact at the college level, and that he did.
Jackson went on to lead the Trojans in both tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5) in his first season, despite missing two games due to an ankle injury.
With redshirt senior DE Christian Rector enduring an injury-plagued, underwhelming season and missing multiple games, Jackson's steady presence was immensely valuable for USC.
His 11.5 tackles for loss were the third-most by a true freshman in the country, behind Purdue's George Karlaftis (17.0) and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (14.0).
And he should only get better moving forward.
