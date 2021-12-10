USC's top OL Andrew Vorhees announces he's returning to Trojans

He graded out at an elite 90.0 from PFF for his work across both positions while allowing 14 pressures (1 sack, 11 hurries, 2 hits) over 902 snaps. Vorhees was USC's second-highest-graded player overall this season behind star wide receiver Drake London, and he received equally high marks in run blocking (90.5) and pass protection (90.1) from PFF.

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, who had his best season yet at USC while starting at left guard and then later left tackle, announced on Twitter that he will return in 2022.

While it's expected that USC will undergo significant roster attrition this offseason -- which is already well underway -- the Trojans received some big news Friday on a player who is choosing to return for his final year of eligiblity.

Vorhees has made 37 career starts for USC dating back to 2017, when he started the final nine games of the season at right guard. He started 11 games there in 2018 as well, but he opened the 2019 season in a reserve role and played only two games before a season-ending ankle injury allowed him to redshirt.

Last season, he made the move to left guard and started all five games in the pandemic-shortened campaign, and this fall he opened as the starting left guard again before replacing injured redshirt freshman Courtland Ford at left tackle for the final five games.

Four of his five highest-graded games of the season came at left tackle. He allowed 10 pressures, with 1 sack, during that five-game stretch.

Vorhees took a major leap forward this year after his previous best PFF season grade was a 71.4 last season.

In fact, his 90.0 PFF season grade ranked tied for 10th nationally and tops in the Pac-12 among offensive lineman who played at least 450 snaps.

Vorhees had the opportunity to play one more year as all players were granted a free year of eligibility for that 2020 pandemic-impacted season.

USC is losing starting right tackle Jalen McKenzie, who announced this week he will declare for the NFL draft, and with the struggles of Ford and fellow redshirt freshman Jonah Monheim (who opened the season as the starting RT), the Trojans already have one tackle spot to address. Whether he ends up at left tackle or left guard in 2022, Vorhees' return will be a big boost for the Trojans.

