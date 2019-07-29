USC's 2020 recruiting challenges are well documented.

Coming off a 5-7 season that would seem to leave head coach Clay Helton's future as tenuous as ever while he tries to stabilize his program, many of the top recruits on the Trojans' wish list are either taking a wait-and-see approach until the fall or have already committed to programs with less questions swirling.

USC is presently ranked No. 64 in Rivals' team recruiting rankings with nine commits -- including only two 4-star prospects in QB Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS) and WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS). The program has never finished lower than it's No. 19 standing last cycle in the history of those rankings, which go back to 2002.

And even if the Trojans do indeed enjoy a renaissance on the field this fall to regain momentum with the top prospects, there remains a limit to what this class can be simply due to numbers.



As the dust has settled on USC's 2019 class, which included 26 initial signees, 23 remain (after two non-qualifiers and Trey Davis' decision to enter the transfer portal), while the Trojans also added 5-star Florida cornerback transfer Chris Steele and Tennessee grad transfer offensive tackle Drew Richmond. (Bru McCoy's transfer to and then back from Texas is factored into that 23 as he was already an initial counter for the Trojans.)

As Adam Maya noted in laying out USC's perfect 2020 class, the Trojans project at this point to have 11 spots available plus the usual annual transfer portal attrition that will create more spots. But regardless, this is going to be a much smaller class somewhere in the teens in terms of number of signees.

That said there's still plenty of opportunity for USC to significantly impact its eventual 2020 haul.

For the purposes of this column, we are ranking the remaining top targets by priority and need. This does not include the nine present commits. Obviously, keeping Young in the class is a top priority. This ranking is the for the priority uncommitted or flip targets.

Also, this is TrojanSports.com's take and may well differ from USC's official recruiting board (*we note one specific expected difference below). Further, there are good players not on this list who USC continues to pursue.

Without further ado ...

