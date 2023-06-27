**TrojanSports.com is also in Texas this week visiting top USC targets for the latest updates. Not subscribed? Sign up today and get a FREE TRIAL until Aug. 10 with promo code USCINTX. Just click this link or the image below!**

Marquis Gallegos grew up a fan of USC, but when the Trojans offered it wasn't a completely open-and-shut case that he would end up staying home for college. Along the way, he added offers from programs across the country including Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and Oklahoma to name a few.

Those programs were intriguing to him as well, but he pushed forward and continued to get to know the new coaches in town leading him to build a strong relationship with the USC staff.

"I wouldn't say that it clicked in my head right away that that's where I wanted to go," he said Tuesday after announcing his commitment to the Trojans. "Over time, USC kind of pushed themselves ahead of everybody else."