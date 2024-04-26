It wasn't clear who would be the second Trojans selected in the 2024 NFL Draft after top overall pick Caleb Williams, and it took until the third round to get that answer.

Safety Calen Bullock was taken with the 78th overall pick by the Houston Texans.

Bullock totaled 151 tackles, 9 interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 2 defensive touchdowns, including a personal-best 5 picks in 2022 when he was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

As a junior this past season, Bullock had a career-high 96 tackles and 7 pass breakups with 2 picks while earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors again.

Since his breakout freshman season, it was clear that Bullock's elite range and athleticism would be his ticket to the NFL.