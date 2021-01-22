TrojanSports - USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao posts video confirming his return in 2021

Veteran USC starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was fully expected to return to the team in 2021, and he reaffirmed that with a video posted to Twitter on Friday.

Pola-Mao has 113 tackles and 5 interceptions over the last seasons as a starter for the Trojans.

A redshirt junior in 2020 who still has two years of eligibility left with the NCAA not counting this past season against any player's clock, Pola-Mao is the most experienced player in the secondary for USC now, with safety Talanoa Hufanga moving on to the NFL.