TrojanSports - USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao posts video confirming his return in 2021

USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao posts video confirming his return in 2021
Veteran USC starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was fully expected to return to the team in 2021, and he reaffirmed that with a video posted to Twitter on Friday.
Pola-Mao has 113 tackles and 5 interceptions over the last seasons as a starter for the Trojans.
A redshirt junior in 2020 who still has two years of eligibility left with the NCAA not counting this past season against any player's clock, Pola-Mao is the most experienced player in the secondary for USC now, with safety Talanoa Hufanga moving on to the NFL.
Time to get back to work ✌️#FightOn #RunitBack21 pic.twitter.com/5bjvAejFwS— Zay (@Isaiah_Pola_Mao) January 22, 2021