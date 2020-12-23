TrojanSports - USC safety Talanoa Hufanga adds All-American honors

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga adds All-American honors
USC safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was named the Pac-12's Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, has also been selected to several All-American teams so far as he continues to rack up well-earned accolades.
Hufanga was named a First-Team All-American by ESPN.com, CBSSports.com and The Athletic. That makes him USC's 169th All-American first-teamer in the storied history of the program.
Hufanga led the Trojans in tackles with 62 -- 21 more than any other player on the team -- and ranked 19th nationally with 10.33 tackles per game. Every player ahead of him on that list was a linebacker. Hufanga also led USC with 4 interceptions (coming in four straight games) and 2 forced fumbles, and he ranked second with 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. His 0.67 interceptions per game ranks third nationally and he nearly had another one last week vs. Oregon.