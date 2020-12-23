TrojanSports - USC safety Talanoa Hufanga adds All-American honors

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was named the Pac-12's Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, has also been selected to several All-American teams so far as he continues to rack up well-earned accolades.

Hufanga was named a First-Team All-American by ESPN.com, CBSSports.com and The Athletic. That makes him USC's 169th All-American first-teamer in the storied history of the program.

Hufanga led the Trojans in tackles with 62 -- 21 more than any other player on the team -- and ranked 19th nationally with 10.33 tackles per game. Every player ahead of him on that list was a linebacker. Hufanga also led USC with 4 interceptions (coming in four straight games) and 2 forced fumbles, and he ranked second with 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. His 0.67 interceptions per game ranks third nationally and he nearly had another one last week vs. Oregon.

Read more reflection on his season here.