TrojanSports - USC safety Talanoa Hufanga drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

In the leadup to the NFL draft, there were questions about USC safety Talanoa Hufanga's raw speed, about his exact positional fit at the next level, perhaps about his injury history, etc.

But there was never a question about performance during his time with the Trojans, as Hufanga capped his collegiate career by winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a slew of All-American honors.

And finally, late in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers decided that production was worth investing in, drafting Hufanga with the 36th pick of the round and the 180th overall pick in the draft.

Hufanga's health was likely debated among teams considering drafting him. He twice broke his right collarbone -- during his freshman season in 2018 and again that following spring. He then dislocated that right shoulder during the 2019 season, ultimately leading to offseason surgery.

But he came back strong to play in all six games of USC's shortened 2020 campaign, leading the team with 62 tackles and 4 interceptions to go along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

He was the unquestioned leader of the Trojans' defense and the ultimate playmaker who always seemed to be around the ball, making momentum-shifting plays weeks after week.

He did his pre-draft training with NFL legend and former Trojan Troy Polamalu and will now look to prove that the 49ers got a bargain late in the draft.

Hufanga is the fourth Trojan drafted, following offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (first round), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (fourth round) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round).

