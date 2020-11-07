TrojanSports - USC saves its season with dramatic rally to stun Arizona State in opener

It all could have ended Saturday -- for that matter, it probably should have.

Any hopes of pushing for a College Football Playoff berth, of course, but also even hopes of winning the Pac-12 South.

This could have become a zombie season for USC after one game.

Instead, the Trojans scored two fourth-down touchdowns sandwiched around a recovered on-side kick in the span of 92 seconds, wiping out a 13-point deficit in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and undoing a morning full of mistakes and blunders to deliver a jolt -- and perhaps the proverbial wake-up call -- to a unique season that affords little to no margin for error.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis' 21-yard touchdown strike to Drake London on fourth-and-9 with 1:20 left might go down as the play of the season for this team and sent the Trojans to a momentous 28-27 win over Arizona State inside the Coliseum.

Coach Clay Helton said he went up and down the sidelines predicting that very outcome to his players through that tense fourth quarter, but really, who could have seen this coming?

USC had lost three fumbles (one at the goal line), thrown a red zone interception, come up short on two failed fourth-and-1s and endured a couple back-breaking defensive lapses to allow Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels the entire middle of the field to scramble for costly third-down conversions.

And the last turnover seemed to seal it as running back Markese Stepp fumbled at the Arizona State 23 with 6:04 left, ending what figured to be a crucially pivotal possession with the Trojans trailing 27-14.

"I tried to stay positive. When it was 27-14 I was going up and down the sidelines saying, 'Guys, I'm looking at it right now, you're going to win this game 28-27. It's going to take two scores, we're going to have to treat it like a two-minute drive, go to our two-minute drive rules, we're going to get a touchdown, get an onside kick and go score again,'" Helton said afterward. "And they did it. I thought the whole sideline stayed positive, didn't panic, stayed poised and just really played situational mastery football the whole way."

Well, not the whole way certainly, but for those final six minutes at least.

Veteran defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu pulled Daniels down for a 2-yard loss on third-and-9 to force a quick Arizona State punt four plays after Stepp's fumble, and USC took over at its own 20-yard line with 4:28 remaining.

Almost immediately, the Trojans found themselves facing a fourth-and-3, but Kedon Slovis connected with Tyler Vaughns for a 14-yard pickup. Slovis then found Amon-Ra St. Brown open down the middle for 36 yards. But before long it was fourth-and-13 and the Trojans' hopes were on life support yet again.

USC managed to draw Arizona State offside, setting up a free play, and Slovis lofted the ball into the end zone to a decently covered St. Brown. It deflected off his hands -- apparently by intention -- and into the hands of redshirt freshman Bru McCoy, who was playing his first game with the Trojans.

"Really, we got them to jump offsides so at that point I just want to give them a chance. I know we're going to get another shot, it doesn't really matter if they pick it off so I threw it to Amon-Ra to give him a chance and he tips it up to Bru," Slovis said.

Said McCoy: "We called a freeze play, so we didn’t even have a play called at the time, but they just jumped offsides, so we ran verts. Amon-Ra did a great job just being aware. He realized it was a free play, so since it’s a free play, might as well give an opportunity to somebody. So he tipped the ball up, just was situationally aware, and I was able to make a play."

Arizona State 27, USC 21