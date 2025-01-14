USC scores major portal pickup in safety Bishop Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald, who has one season of eligibility remaining, was highly coveted after tallying 55 tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, 7 tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past season for NC State.

USC landed one of its biggest pickups of this transfer portal cycle on Tuesday as NC State safety transfer Bishop Fitzgerald picked the Trojans over Penn State and others.

After visiting USC last week, Fitzgerald said this to TrojanSports.com: “An amazing staff, people who have NFL experience and a pedigree of sending guys to the next level and an amazing support staff and people who pour into you as a person.”

The veteran defensive playmaker fills a major need as USC lost starting safety Akili Arnold and top reserves Zion Branch and Bryson Shaw.

Fitzgerald will now pair with returning starter and defensive leader Kamari Ramsey to form a formidable safety duo anchoring the secondary.

The Trojans have now reeled in 11 players from the portal in CB DJ Harvey (SJSU), RB Eli Sanders (New Mexico), DT Keeshawn Silver (Kentucky), DT Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia), K Caden Chittenden (UNLV), OL DJ Wingfield (Purdue), CB Kevin Longstreet (Texas A&M), QB Sam Huard (Utah), C J'Onre Reed (Syracuse), WR Prince Strachan (Boise State) and Fitzgerald in addition to JUCO RB Waymond Jordan.

USC could still stand to add another cornerback or nickel, a veteran linebacker and more depth at wide receiver.

As for Fitzgerald, he spent two seasons at junior college before playing the last two for NC State. He would have exhausted his eligibility if not for the NCAA waiver that came down last month giving all former JUCO players an extra year for 2025 if needed.