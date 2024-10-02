USC has its 2025 season opener set, announcing Wednesday that it will kickoff next season against Missouri State inside the Coliseum next Aug. 30.

While Missouri State is currently in its final year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS), it will officially join Conference USA for the 2025-26 athletic season, thus making it an FBS program.

So USC will remain the only FBS program to never play an FCS opponent, since the divisions were established in 1978.

This will be the first time ever that USC has faced Missouri State.