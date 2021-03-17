TrojanSports - USC sets start date for spring football practice

USC made the decision to start spring football later than usual -- and later than most schools -- to allow for a full offseason strength and conditioning program after the conclusion of the delayed 2020 season.

The Trojans now have an official start date for spring ball, though, announcing Wednesday that the first practice will come on March 30.

No other details have been provided at this time regarding the full schedule, whether there will be a spring game, media access, etc.

USC will hold its Pro Day for its NFL draft entrants on March 24 on campus. Because there is no central NFL Scouting Combine this year, pro scouts will be relying on pro days around the country to evaluate and test draft hopefuls.

USC has seven players who were officially put on the combine list who will go through their workouts during the pro day -- wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Olaijah Griffin, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.