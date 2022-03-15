USC spring game to be televised by ESPN, set for April 23

USC announced Tuesday that Trojans' spring practice will begin March 22 and that the program's spring game is set for April 23 in the Coliseum.

It will be the only spring game in the country televised live on ESPN, according to USC's news release.

The game kicks off at noon PT. ESPN's Matt Barrie, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and Molly McGrath will be the broadcast team.

All season ticket holders and USC students will receive complimentary tickets, while general ticketing information will be released in the weeks leading up to the game.

USC's spring practices are otherwise closed to the general public.