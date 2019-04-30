The point has been made before but bears repeating: No position is tougher to assess in spring practice. What I suspect was being built more than anything, and if so it can’t be overstated, is chemistry. For the majority of five weeks USC trotted out the same quintet on the offensive line: LT Austin Jackson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Brett Neilon, RG Andrew Vorhees and RT Jalen McKenzie. It’s an unproven group, sure. But if there’s a chance for this group to be good, or most parts of it, collective reps are vital.

In contrast, it appeared as though almost no rapport was established in previous springs as starters were switching positions, rotating with reserves or weren’t healthy. The only spot to see a secondary lineman receiver first-team reps was at center with Justin Dedich, and that didn’t really extend beyond the first few practices. This might indicate there isn’t much depth on the offensive line. I couldn’t tell you definitively who would step in at tackle or guard if one of the frontline guys went down. It’s a legitimate concern. But there’s still a lot to learn about the starters at it is. And if your glass is generally half-full, spring was a productive period.