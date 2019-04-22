USC spring grades: Quarterbacks
Welcome to our new series, where we grade each position group based on how it performed in spring practice, and rank the respective units within the team.
Coach Clay Helton was effusive in his praise of the quarterbacks throughout the spring. OC Graham Harrell was markedly more measured by the end. I’d side with the latter here, seeing that the best of the bunch (JT Daniels) wasn’t always the top performer in scrimmages. He was the most consistent over five weeks of practice, however. Daniels demonstrated once more that he’s the team’s best passer and its most decisive. The offense seems tailor-made for his skill set. The incumbent starter just might not be USC’s best playmaker at the position.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news