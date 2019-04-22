Coach Clay Helton was effusive in his praise of the quarterbacks throughout the spring. OC Graham Harrell was markedly more measured by the end. I’d side with the latter here, seeing that the best of the bunch (JT Daniels) wasn’t always the top performer in scrimmages. He was the most consistent over five weeks of practice, however. Daniels demonstrated once more that he’s the team’s best passer and its most decisive. The offense seems tailor-made for his skill set. The incumbent starter just might not be USC’s best playmaker at the position.