Simply put, the running game wasn’t as big of a priority this spring when compared to previous years under Coach Clay Helton. I hypothesized beforehand that USC might throw more than it ever has before. Helton has since confirmed that’s the plan, offering a 60-40 pass/run ratio as the objective for the offense. (The Trojans have never thrown even 55 percent of the time for an entire season.) The 11-on-11 periods were more pass-happy than that. Perhaps it was just a reflection of what the staff felt needed the most attention.