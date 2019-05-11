If you happened to catch a spring practice, I wouldn’t blame you if you took a look at the secondary and wondered if USC was still under sanctions. At no point in the last decade did the program have fewer scholarship safeties available. Fortunately, the season doesn’t begin for another few months, and the back end of the Trojans’ defense might be a strength by then.

There are just a few major ifs that will need to be ironed out first. The first one concerns the health of Talanoa Hufanga.