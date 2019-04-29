If spring is any indication, the tight ends matter in this offense. This year’s, at least. All first-year OC Graham Harrell can do is work with the pieces he’s given, and it was good to see that a position group fully capable of making a significant contribution won’t be neglected. There are no promises for just how much these tight ends will produce in 2019, but they were targeted enough in spring to assume they won’t simply occupy space when taking the field. Even quarterback JT Daniels looked their way regularly, this after they were mostly regarded as an afterthought last fall.