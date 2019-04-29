USC spring grades: Tight ends
Sign up now for unlimited access to TrojanSports -- the USC football sports page!
Welcome back to our series in which we’re grading each position group based on how it performed in spring practice, and ranking the respective units within the team. We continue with tight ends.
SYNOPSIS
If spring is any indication, the tight ends matter in this offense. This year’s, at least. All first-year OC Graham Harrell can do is work with the pieces he’s given, and it was good to see that a position group fully capable of making a significant contribution won’t be neglected. There are no promises for just how much these tight ends will produce in 2019, but they were targeted enough in spring to assume they won’t simply occupy space when taking the field. Even quarterback JT Daniels looked their way regularly, this after they were mostly regarded as an afterthought last fall.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news