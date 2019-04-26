USC spring grades: Wide receivers
Welcome back to our series in which we’re grading each position group based on how it performed in spring practice, and ranking the respective units within the team. We continue with wide receivers.
SYNOPSIS
USC’s wide receivers took turns from play to play and day to day imposing their will on the USC secondary. It’s hard to know how constructive spring practice was for them. But there’s much to take solace in here -- namely, a) they consistently brought it, b) they took quickly to the Air Raid, c) they’re really good. This remains (by far) the strongest position on the team. The only mystery is who the best receiver is.
